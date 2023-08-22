(CNN) — One person is dead and another is injured after the explosion and collapse Tuesday of a North Carolina home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, authorities said in a news release.

Emergency units arrived early Tuesday morning at the Mooresville property and found one victim who “was exiting the house and was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries,” Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Emergency Management spokesperson Kent Greene said.

