NACHES, Wash. — Fire departments across the country have been struggling with inflation driving up the cost of EMS supplies and emergency vehicle repairs and replacements, a struggle that's led the Naches Fire Department to ask the community for a little extra help.

Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said that's why Yakima County Fire District #3 will have a four-year levy lid lift measure on the Aug. 1 ballot for the primary election. 