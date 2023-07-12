NACHES, Wash. — Fire departments across the country have been struggling with inflation driving up the cost of EMS supplies and emergency vehicle repairs and replacements, a struggle that's led the Naches Fire Department to ask the community for a little extra help.
Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said that's why Yakima County Fire District #3 will have a four-year levy lid lift measure on the Aug. 1 ballot for the primary election.
"All the funds for operations for the district come through our property tax levy that we have, which for a number of years has been restricted to the 1% increase per year," Baird said.
Baird said that hasn't been enought to keep up with inflation, where they've seen the cost of some supplies and equiment increase by 200% to 300%. He said the volunteer-run department is struggling to keep up with an increase in calls, with June marking the busiest month the department's had since they started keeping records in the early 2000s.
"This is something we don't really want to do, but we need to do because as we look forward, unless things change drastically, the level of service could be impacted and we don't want to see that happen," Baird said.
Currently, the levy is sitting at 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That means a homeowner in Naches with a $250,000 home is paying about $187 a year to keep the Naches Fire Department up and running.
"With the levy lid lift, the first year, it's a proposal by the commission to go to 90 cents per $1,000, so we're asking for an additional 15 cents per $1,000," Baird said.
Baird said that works out to about $35 more per year for a $250,000 home. He said the rate would increase incrementally over the next four years, but will not reach the maximum allowed under state law, which is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
In addition to helping firefighters maintain the current level of service, Baird said the levy lid lift will also allow them to put enough money into their reserves in case of an emergency, so if equipment suddenly breaks down, they'll be able to repair or replace it in time to put out the next fire.
The Naches Fire Department is holding an informational community meeting about the levy lid lift at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the fire station, located at 101 W. 2nd St. in Naches.
