YAKIMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System announced Thursday it would be laying off 229 employees across the state to reduce its expenses, including 37 employees in Yakima.
The decision comes just months after the system took over the former Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with the goal of addressing understaffing at the hospital and improving its financially precarious position.
Back in January, Robertson said the organization would invest well over $100 million to improve local health care, including building an off-site emergency department and bringing new services to the community.
However, in a news release Thursday, MultiCare officials said they've lost $121 million between January and May this year and an additional $287 million last year — the same year they made the decision to take over the Yakima hospital.
MultiCare Media Relations Manager Scott Thompson said they notified 37 of the organization's Yakima-based employees on Wednesday that they were being laid off.
"They have also been given the option of working for the next 30 days and will receive a severance package," Thompson said.
In its news release, MultiCare cites the impact of record-high inflation, labor shortages, increased costs for contract labor, other financial challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the 20-year stagnation of Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state.
According to the release, those challenges have made it necessary to reduce expenses by laying off 229 employees statewide or about 1% of its 23,000 staff members.
“The decision to eliminate staff is never an easy one and it is not an effort that we undertake lightly,” Robertson said in the release. “These reductions are unfortunately necessary as MultiCare works to address our financial challenges. They were made after a thoughtful review of our operations and with the charge that any changes made must help ensure we can continue to care for our patients now, as well as be able to serve our communities in the future.”
The organization said most of the staff being laid off work in support departments like marketing, IT and finance and that the layoffs are happening across the Puget Sound, Inland Northwest and Yakima regions.
In addition to reducing staff, they also plan to cut down on operating expenses by utilizing resources more efficiently in patient care areas, streamlining some support department structures and reducing some services.
Apple Valley News Now has reached out to MultiCare for further information on how this will affect its healthcare operations in Yakima and to the union that represents MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital employees to learn how the layoffs are affecting the hospital's employees.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
