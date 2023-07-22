Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Car Crash eastbound State Route 240 - July 22, 2023 KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A major car crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Route 240 causing a large response from emergency services.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. when a car crashed into the median on the highway. Apple Valley News Now's Morgan Huff said there was smoke coming from the car and could be seen from the Blue Bridge. The Kennewick Police Department assisted in directing traffic on both west and east bound lanes of SR 240. Injuries are unknown at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Crash Tennessee State Route 240 Ohio State Route 240 Washington State Route 240 Transportation In Memphis, Tennessee Kennewick Morgan Huff Blue Bridge Washington Kennewick Police Department Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays NEWELL ROAD WILDFIRE BLOG: New Level 2 evacuation notices for Bickleton/Cleveland area, what firefighters need now Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Latest News Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game More News