GRANGER, Wash. — The Mabton Police Department has confirmed they are looking into “potential criminal activity” involving a Granger police officer accused of sexual assault.
Apple Valley News Now reached out to local law enforcement agencies to determine whether any of them had launched an external investigation into the allegations against 42-year-old Granger police officer Glen Trejo.
After several agencies reported that they had no involvement in the case, Mabton Police Chief Eduardo Garcia confirmed they were leading the investigation into Trejo.
Garcia said they were contacted in early July by the City of Granger, which asked if the department would be willing to handle the investigation. He said it’s standard to reach out to outside agencies in cases like this one to avoid conflicts of interest.
“We believe we have no conflict of interest, so we decided to go ahead and take on the investigation,” Garcia said. “To maintain the integrity of the investigation, we will have nothing further to comment at this time.”
However, Garcia did confirm that the “potential criminal activity” they are investigating is related to the allegations made by a 24-year-old woman earlier this month in a petition asking for a judge to grant her a protection order against Trejo.
In court documents, the woman said Trejo manipulated her into sexual encounters and, in one instance, allegedly flashed his gun at her while she was sitting in his truck. She said he also pressured her not to talk to the Granger police chief regarding the investigation into the connection between herself and Trejo.
A Yakima County Superior Court judge determined a protection order was warranted and granted the woman one that will be valid for the next 10 years.
Despite multiple attempts to contact the City of Granger and the Granger Police Department, authorities have not been forthcoming about answering questions and it remains unclear whether they have launched an internal investigation into the allegations.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.