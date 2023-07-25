KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A long-time patient of the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center donated a 100 year old Steinway Piano after sharing his love for music.
Allen Johnson has been a cancer patient for several years and shared his love for music with his caregivers and other cancer patients at the center.
He preformed on a 100 year old Steinway Piano that he donated to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. He incorporated singing and trumpet in the performance as well.
Johnson said he wanted to give back to the people that made even the hardest days something to look forward to.
"Regardless of where I am physically, to have them embrace me wholeheartedly, letting me know that they loved me; That raises my spirit." Allen Johnson said, "I don't know how many days I have left, but I can tell you, however many they are, I can tell you I will be leaving at peace."
Johnson has lived a fulfilling life, once a High School teacher, University professor, organizational trainer, consultant, author and several other successes.
Allen Johnson spoke about his journey with cancer, and the ups and downs its caused, "My journey with cancer has not been easy. At first we tried an operation and that failed." He said, "and then we tried chemotherapy and the chemotherapy was done here at the Cancer Center. Unhappily, that didn't work either."
With this bittersweet donation, the Cancer Center now has a well-maintained piano that will receive free tuning, cleanings and other maintenance for free for the next 10 years.
