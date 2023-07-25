100 Year Old Steinway Piano from Allen Johnson to Kadlec Tri Cities Cancer Center - July 24, 2023
Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A long-time patient of the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center donated a 100 year old Steinway Piano after sharing his love for music.

Allen Johnson has been a cancer patient for several years and shared his love for music with his caregivers and other cancer patients at the center. 