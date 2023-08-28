EASTERN WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 26 offenders in a two-week warrant sweep earlier this month they called Operation Centennial Trail.

The operation finished up on Friday and was aimed at getting violent fugitives and repeat offenders off the streets before they could potentially commit further crimes. The offenders were arrested on suspicion of everything from vehicular homicide to sex offenses to robbery. 