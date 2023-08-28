EASTERN WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 26 offenders in a two-week warrant sweep earlier this month they called Operation Centennial Trail.
The operation finished up on Friday and was aimed at getting violent fugitives and repeat offenders off the streets before they could potentially commit further crimes. The offenders were arrested on suspicion of everything from vehicular homicide to sex offenses to robbery.
Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Smith said the operation mostly took place in Okanagan and Spokane counties and the surrounding areas, but the law enforcement officers assisting with the operation came from across the state.
"What the U.S. Marshals Service has done through the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force mission is to bring state and local resources together with federal partners to target those individuals that are committing the violent offenses in our communities and bring them to justice through serving federal and state felony arrest warrants," Smith said.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref said the task force is most effective when federal, local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies are able to share information and work together under the direction of experienced U.S. Marshals to come up with leads and figure out how to find their target.
"Our limitations are both investigative resources — so that information sharing, knowing where individuals are, being able to follow up on tips — and just our manpower, of having enough individuals to be able to go out and do this often very dangerous job," Waldref said.
Despite the understaffing issues being faced by most departments in Eastern Washington and across the state, Smith said the U.S. Marshals Service does a good job at recruiting local law enforcement agencies to help with the task force.
"They, in turn, get the benefit of reducing their fugitive caseload and also just making their communities safer by removing these individuals from the streets," Smith said.
Participating agencies included the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Brewster Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police and Colville Tribal Police.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Idaho Department of Corrections, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Washington State Department of Corrections, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the District of Idaho United States Marshals also assisted with the operation.
Anyone with information about a wanted fugitive can contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or by submitting a tip online here.
