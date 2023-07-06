Firefighters remain at the scene of several burned vehicles and a damaged RV. Our crew at the scene said they saw at least one structure catch on fire during the OIE Highway Wildfire on July 3, 2023. This fire caused Level 3 evacuations for those in the path of the fire near Benton City and Prosser.
WASHINGTON - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced restrictions Thursday in an effort to reduce the wildfire risk in eastern Washington. These restrictions will affect campfires, target shooting and other activities, according to information released by the department.
Starting July 7, visitors to any eastern Washington WDFW-managed lands will not be allowed to make a fire or a campfire, even in a fire ring. Visitors also will not be allowed to discharge a firearm for target shooting or any other recreational purpose during certain times of the day. Target shooting will be allowed at two department shooting ranges from sunrise to 10 a.m. only:
Methow Shooting Range, Methow Wildlife Area Unit
Asotin Creek Shooting Range, Asotin Creek Wildlife Area Unit
Target and recreational shooting is only allowed from now until August 15 at the above shooting ranges at this time. Between August 16 to September 15, target shooting is not allowed anywhere on WDFW-managed lands. Lawful hunting is still allowed, unless otherwise posted.
Officials said personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
Other activities not allowed include smoking outside. Visitors are allowed to smoke inside their vehicles but are not allowed to throw lit cigarettes out of their windows. Welding and operation of chainsaws, acetylene torches or any other open flame tools is not allowed.
Visitors are only allowed to park within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds, trailheads and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of a roadway.
Fireworks are never allowed on WDFW-managed lands.
