Selah Cliffs Wildfire - July 5, 2023

WASHINGTON - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced restrictions Thursday in an effort to reduce the wildfire risk in eastern Washington. These restrictions will affect campfires, target shooting and other activities, according to information released by the department.

Starting July 7, visitors to any eastern Washington WDFW-managed lands will not be allowed to make a fire or a campfire, even in a fire ring. Visitors also will not be allowed to discharge a firearm for target shooting or any other recreational purpose during certain times of the day. Target shooting will be allowed at two department shooting ranges from sunrise to 10 a.m. only: