FINLEY, Wash. - 5:20 p.m. - A Level 2 evacuation has been issued for the following areas:
Intersection of South Piert Road and Meals Road
South to East Hover Road
East to the Columbia River
This evacuation level means there is significant fire risk to the area and people should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
4:30 p.m. - A Residential Fire Strike Team has been sent to check out homes in the area and warn people about the strength and speed of the wildfire.
4:20 p.m. - Two planes have arrived to provide air support.
3:20 p.m. - Meals Road is closed from Toothaker to Piert Road.
3:15 p.m. - Firefighters from the Pasco Fire Department have arrived at the scene. Officials said about 25-30 acres of thick brush and Russian olives continue to burn.
3 p.m. - Fire crews from Franklin County Fire District #3, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District #4 are also on scene. Fire officials are also asking for air support at this time if it is available.
2:30 p.m. Fire crews from Benton County Fire District #1 and Walla Walla County Fire District #5 are in the Finley area for a wildfire.
The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on South Meals Road and East Toothaker Road.
Chris Whitmer with Apple Valley News Now said the fire is growing and the wind is helping to spread it rapidly.
Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District #1 said the fire is about 30 acres and growing.
We will continue to keep you updated.
