FINLEY, Wash. - 10:15 a.m. - Authorities report there is no new growth of the fire and crews remain at the scene to mop up around buildings. They said one tree fell across the roadway Friday morning and crews are working to take care of it and other trees that may be unstable.
9 a.m. - Benton County Fire District #1 confirms the Toothaker Fire has been contained to about 60% at this time.
5 a.m. - Benton PUD reports power has been restored to customers in the area of the wildfire.
Thursday, August 17, 2023
10 p.m. - Jenna Kochenauer, who is the Public Information Officer with Benton County Fire District #1 reports the Toothaker Fire is about 300 acres and is now 30% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. All Level 1 evacuation orders remain in effect overnight. Fire crews will remain at the scene of the fire to monitor hot spots.
Kochenauer also listed the agencies involved in fighting the fire. The list is included in her Facebook Post below. The Washington State Police Fire Marshal's Office initiated the mobilization, which included five Fire Boss planes and one helicopter to fight the fire from the sky. There was also a strike team and Type 3 Incident Commander who responded to the scene.
8:30 p.m. - Benton PUD reported it may take up to seven hours before power can be restored to customers affected by the wildfire.
8 p.m. - Benton PUD officials said at least four power poles have been damaged by fire. Crews are currently working on the repairs but it is unknown when power will be restored at this time.
7 p.m. - Benton PUD is now able to send power crews in to assess the damage and begin repairs.
6:58 p.m. - Benton County Fire District #1 reports all Level 2 evacuation orders have been lowered to Level 1 "Get Ready." This evacuation level means people should be aware of the danger and prepare in case they may have to leave.
6 p.m. - Benton PUD reported customers now being affected by the power outage is now at 185 people.
5:20 p.m. - A Level 2 evacuation has been issued for the following areas:
Intersection of South Piert Road and Meals Road
South to East Hover Road
East to the Columbia River
This evacuation level means there is significant fire risk to the area and people should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
5 p.m. - Benton PUD reported officials are unsure when power will be restored to the area. The fire department has requested power crews remain outside the fire line at this time.
4:30 p.m. - A Residential Fire Strike Team has been sent to check out homes in the area and warn people about the strength and speed of the wildfire.
4:20 p.m. - Two planes have arrived to provide air support.
4 p.m. - Benton PUD is responding. It said at least 41 customers will lose power at this time as firefighters continue to work on battling the wildfire.
3:20 p.m. - Meals Road is closed from Toothaker to Piert Road.
3:15 p.m. - Firefighters from the Pasco Fire Department have arrived at the scene. Officials said about 25-30 acres of thick brush and Russian olives continue to burn.
3 p.m. - Fire crews from Franklin County Fire District #3, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District #4 are also on scene. Fire officials are also asking for air support at this time if it is available.
2:30 p.m. Fire crews from Benton County Fire District #1 and Walla Walla County Fire District #5 are in the Finley area for a wildfire.
The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on South Meals Road and East Toothaker Road.
Chris Whitmer with Apple Valley News Now said the fire is growing and the wind is helping to spread it rapidly.
Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District #1 said the fire is about 30 acres and growing.
We will continue to keep you updated.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.