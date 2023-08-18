FINLEY, Wash. - 10:15 a.m. - Authorities report there is no new growth of the fire and crews remain at the scene to mop up around buildings. They said one tree fell across the roadway Friday morning and crews are working to take care of it and other trees that may be unstable.

9 a.m. - Benton County Fire District #1 confirms the Toothaker Fire has been contained to about 60% at this time.