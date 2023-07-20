Nine Canyon Road Wildfire - July 20, 2023

BENTON CO., Wash. - 3:10 p.m. - Officials have declared the Nine Canyon Road Wildfire under control. It is about 50 percent contained and burned about 400 acres. Nine Canyon Road remains closed between Lower Blair and Mills Road. Crews are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours to monitor the area.

2:45 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District #1, the Nine Canyon Wildfire is expected to be contained and under control shortly.