BENTON CO., Wash. - 3:10 p.m. - Officials have declared the Nine Canyon Road Wildfire under control. It is about 50 percent contained and burned about 400 acres. Nine Canyon Road remains closed between Lower Blair and Mills Road. Crews are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours to monitor the area.
2:45 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District #1, the Nine Canyon Wildfire is expected to be contained and under control shortly.
2:00 p.m. - Crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire & Emergency Services, Benton County Fire District #1, Benton County Fire Protection District #2, West Benton Fire Rescue and Benton County Fire District #4 are all on the scene helping to contain the fire.
1 p.m. - According to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District #1, the wildfire is in a remote area at this time, however with the dry vegetation, it has the ability to grow and spread rapidly. Along the ridgeline of where the fire is located, there are several wind turbines as well as nearby transmission sites. Due to the wind turbines, air support may not be available as it poses too much of a risk.
No evacuations have been ordered at this time.
12:37 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District #1, more than 10 acres have burned at this time.
12 p.m. - Fire officials have closed South Nine Canyon Road in Benton County after a wildfire broke out just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Several fire crews are responding to the scene and officials asked people stay clear of the roads, especially around South Nine Canyon Road and South Upper Blair Road in an effort to make sure emergency vehicles can get through.
The Apple Valley News Now First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for Thursday and for Friday.
The Alert Day was issued due to dry, hot and windy conditions that could contribute to wildfires starting in the region.
We are expecting triple digit heat from the Kittitas Valley through the Blues over the next couple of days. Not everyone will experience it, however, the fire danger is HIGH. Stopping a vehicle on dry vegetation, driving off road, throwing a lit cigarette or even a tire bursting could cause a fire to start.
With the dry vegetation and wind, the fire will spread and grow rapidly.