UPDATE: Bateman Island closed after Wednesday fire

Sep 6, 2023

Bateman Island is now closed after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Richland firefighters reported the flames were spotted at a hiking area just off of Columbia Park Trail. Benton County Fire District #2 was also called to try and assist fire crews by boat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's not yet known when the island will reopen.

12:45 p.m.

Fire crews from Kennewick, Benton County and Richland are responding to a fire at Bateman Island.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

A large smoke plume can be seen from SR 240, but our crew at the scene said it looks to be getting smaller.