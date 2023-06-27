FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - 7:35 UPDATE: The Washington State Patrol has confirmed two people died in a crash at the intersection of HWY 395 and Crestloch Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffry Bowes, 73, and Debora Bowes, 66, both of Cheney, died in the crash.
Authorities said Jeffry Bowes was behind the wheel of his pickup and had stopped in the southbound lane of SR395 just north of Pasco. Bowes was attempting to make a left turn onto east Crestloch near the Country Mercantile.
Authorities said Bowes didn't yield for oncoming traffic and was hit by another driver going northbound.
Debora Bowes, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene. Jeffry Bowes died later at the hospital.
The other driver was not hurt in the crash.
The Bowes were pulling a large RV behind their truck at the time of the crash. It was destroyed in the crash and many of the items were thrown into the roadway, causing it to be shutdown for several hours.
4:45 p.m.
Authorities are actively investigating a crash that shut down several lanes of traffic on Highway 395 at the intersection with Crestloch at Country Mercantile.
Authorities said this intersection will be blocked for several hours.
It is not yet known if anyone is hurt in the crash.
Authorities said two pickups are involved and one of those pickups was pulling a large RV. The RV was destroyed and all of its contents were thrown across the road.
Franklin County Fire District #3 and Washington State Patrol are at the scene.
We will continue to update you as information becomes available.
