Two wildfires shut down route between Ellensburg and Selah Erin Wencl, Emily Goodell Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago

YAKIMA CO., Wash. - Fire crews are still on the scene of two wildfires that have shut down a route between Selah and Ellensburg for most of the day Tuesday.The fires were spotted just before 12:30 p.m. on SR 821.The Roza Slope Fire has burned around 200 acres, according to the updated numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation.The South Slope Fire has burned around 400 acres.As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, SR 821 remains closed and there is no current time that authorities say it will be reopened. UPDATE: SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is now closed in both directions due to a fire. No estimated reopening. https://t.co/WM1QR59ESW — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 12, 2023 To stay up-to-date on the current acreage burned, click here.Containment for both fires is not yet known as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Level 1 Evacuation GET READY order remains in place for people who live on Selah Creek Road.This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update the information as it is confirmed with authorities.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.