RV Crash shuts down intersection of HWY 395 in Franklin Co.
Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo, Chris Whitmer
Jun 27, 2023
Jun 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - Authorities are actively investigating a crash that shut down several lanes of traffic on Highway 395 at the intersection with Crest Loch at Country Mercantile.

Authorities said this intersection will be blocked for several hours.

It is not yet known if anyone is hurt in the crash.

Authorities said two pickups are involved and one of those pickups was pulling a large RV. The RV was destroyed and all of its contents were thrown across the road.

Franklin County Fire District #3 and Washington State Patrol are at the scene.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.