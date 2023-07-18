RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a massive fire in the Glenwood and Brentwood neighborhoods that may have been started by a vehicle fire.
The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. and with the hot, dry and windy conditions, the fire spread to the edges of nearby homes.
"What we've had reports of there's a vehicle that has caught fire and may have started the hillside on fire up here on Brentwood," said Commander Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department. "That's our main area of concern where this fire may have started."
Commander Jansen said while firefighters were fighting back the flames, officers were busy going door to door in the neighborhoods, letting people know what what happening.
"There were some evacuations," Commander Jansen said. "I don't know how many of them. The Richland Police Department and other agencies assisted with that, to make sure people were safe."
People from all over the neighborhood and other parts of the area came to watch when the large cloud of smoke rose up over the Tri-Cities. Many people who had homes in the area of the fire grabbed their garden hoses and any other kind of water source to spray down around the structures and try and keep the flames from spreading to their homes.
Firefighters were able to tackle the flames in several areas, stopping them before any homes or structures were heavily damaged by the flames.
As for what started the fire, Commander Jansen said they are working on leads in the investigation.
"I don't know what the car was doing. All I know is that it's there in the middle of the fire or kind of at the edge of the fire and that it's burned up," he said. "I don't know what activities they were doing."
Other people reported to Apple Valley News Now they saw the car on fire just before the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation. Commander Jansen said the people who were in the vehicle have been identified and investigators are talking with them.
People were allowed to return to their homes a short time after the fire was out. It took firefighters just under an hour to put out most of the flames.
