Benton County Fire District #1 held a special meeting today and terminated one of its employees. The employee claims it's retaliation after she filed a lawsuit against the department for sexual harassment.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Benton County Fire District #1 held a special board meeting in Kennewick Tuesday to discuss the possible discipline of one of its employees.
Samantha Ward worked as a firefighter-paramedic for the district since 2020. She attended the meeting Tuesday, along with her legal counsel and union representative.
While the district maintains the meeting was about a complaint filed against Ward and what action should be taken, Ward said it is retaliation against her.
Allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination
Ward filed a lawsuit against Benton County Fire District #1 back in March of 2023. She said she was a victim of sexual harassment and discrimination.
In court documents, Ward, who is said to be the district's first female firefighter-paramedic, said her superiors told her women could not be promoted on the same basis as men and that women are "too abrasive."
The documents also stated Ward was told by a fellow co-worker that "the Bible does not support women being in the workplace with men" and questioned if her child was being care for while she was at work.
Ward reported she wrote up a written complaint, but her superiors refused to accept it and while they did ask the fire district to "get along" with one another, Ward said they would not act on her documentation.
The complaint also stated Fire Chief Lonnie Click, one of Ward's supervisors, referred to her several times as "pretty" when she smiles and gave her unwanted hugs. The complaint stated Chief Click told Ward she didn't need peer counseling after a traumatic wildfire but that she "just needed to drink with him."
Ward said she was also questioned about a complaint by another one of her superiors but her union representative was not present due to the questioning. It is believed by Ward's legal counsel and union representative that the questioning came shortly after she filed a complaint against Captain and Acting Battalion Chief, Kevin Sells. Sells allegedly became angry with Ward during a training session when she questioned him. Sells allegedly became so angry he threw a packet of written materials at her and left the room. According to court documents, Benton County Fire District #1 superiors never informed Ward what the outcome of her complaint against Sells was.
Ward also said her evaluations were consistently delayed, inaccurate or were considered unfair, compared to her co-workers. She claimed she was expected to meet certain training requirements that were not enforced for others and that her superiors put up "roadblocks" to keep her from completing necessary tasks. Because of these things, Ward said she was denied opportunities to advance in her career.
Complaint against Ward
Ward's legal counsel said they believe a complaint was filed against Ward in retaliation for her lawsuit and complaints against the district. During the meeting Tuesday, Ward read several statements of support and gave comments on the pending lawsuit. Her legal counsel spoke at the meeting and said before the lawsuit, Ward was never talked to about a complaint or received a complaint against her prior to filing the lawsuit. Despite these claims, the board voted to fire Ward at the end of the hearing.
Ward spoke with Apple Valley News Now after the meeting. She said the complaint filed against her is connected to the lawsuit she filed.
"Direct retaliation to having filed a lawsuit and participating in protected activities," Ward said. "I believe they tried to make an example out of me for what happens if you do speak up as a female in the workplace at Benton County Fire District #1."
Chad Blashill, who is president of IAFF Local 1296, was at the meeting as Ward's union representative. He said he was surprised at what happened. "The first time I've ever seen a pre-disciplinary hearing done in such a setting as a Board of Commissioners. Interesting way to do things. Not the way that I've seen it done," Blashill said. "Taken aback by the decision but we'll follow our process going forward."
Ward told Apple Valley News Now she will continue seeking further action against the department.
Benton County Fire District #1 declined to comment.
