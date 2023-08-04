Queensgate recycling drop boxes placed in permanent spot Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland Recycling Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLAND, Wash. - Recycling drop boxes in Queensgate have officially been given a permanent location.People can now recycle flattened cardboard, newspapers, magazines, scrap paper, glass bottles and jars, tin, aluminum and plastic containers.The new home is located at 2990 Queensgate Drive.The recycling is serviced by DTG Recycling.The location does not accept garbage or hazardous waste materials.To see the updated map of drop box locations, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Entertainment Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push By Rylee Fitzgerald News E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Burn ban in Kittitas County, opening burning prohibited Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Queensgate recycling drop boxes placed in permanent spot Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Latest News Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place More News