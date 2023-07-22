KLICKITAT CO., Wash. - At last check, the Newell Road Wildfire in Klickitat County has burned more than 51,000 acres and is currently 0% contained. Below, we have the most current information released by the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch. It includes evacuation orders, shelter location, road closures, and a daily blog on wildfire updates.
Evacuation levels for the Newell Road Wildfire as of 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
CURRENT EVACUATION NOTICES
- Cleveland/Bickleton Area - LEVEL 3 GO NOW
- Southern Rock Creek Area - LEVEL 3 GO NOW
- Bill Anderson Road to Box Canyon Road - LEVEL 2 GET SET
- Columbia River to Box Canyon/West edge of Old Mountain - LEVEL 1 GET READY
RED CROSS SHELTER LOCATION
Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins Street Goldendale, WA 98620
This shelter accepts dogs and cats. There are some crates available. If you have more than a few animals, you may need to find an alternate shelter.
ANIMAL SHELTERING
This shelter includes large animals. It is at the Fairgrounds.
903 North Fairgrounds Road, Goldendale
Space is available in the C & D barns only. For more details, contact Julie Vance who is the animal shelter coordinator. Her number is 509-840-0749.
CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES
These road closures are from the 10 a.m. update on July 22.
- Roosevelt Grade Road
- Middle Road
- Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road
QUESTIONS?
Contact the Emergency Operations Center: 509-250-0528
You can also call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-773-4545
WILDFIRE BLOG
6 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch officially released more information on the Newell Road Wildfire. The wildfire was being managed by the Southeast Washington All Hazards Type 3 Fire Response Team, however, that will change Monday morning. As of 6 a.m. tomorrow, the fire managment will be handed off to the Northwest Washington Incident Management Team 8.
Officials said if you are in a Level 3 Evacuation, it is imperitive that you evacuate the area. The fire is now burning at 51,000 acres and is 0% contained. The wind, hot and dry weather is only fueling the fire and its doing it at a rapid pace.
Here are the updated evacuation levels:
- Bickleton & Cleveland as well as the surrounding areas - LEVEL 3 GO NOW!
- Goodnoe Station Area - LEVEL 3 GO NOW!
- West of Rock Creek - LEVEL 2, LEVEL 1 (much of these areas are west of the current level 3 evacuation zones)
If you have questions you can contact the Emergency Operations Center at (509) 250-0528 or the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 773-4545.
3:45 p.m. - The evacuee sharing their story with us tells us more Level 3 evacuations are happening in Cleveland. The park has reserved spaces for evacuees with animals, however, some of the people our evacuee has talked to say some people won't leave because they have animals the shelter can't take in.
They also tell us they don't know how long they will be able to stay at the campground before they start getting charged a fee and they may need some extra help.
3:15 p.m. - Evacuation levels have changed significantly for areas affected by wildfire, according to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch. These are the latest as of 3 p.m.
- Cleveland/Bickleton Area - LEVEL 3 GO NOW
- Southern Rock Creek Area - LEVEL 3 GO NOW
- Bill Anderson Road to Box Canyon Road - LEVEL 2 GET SET
- Columbia River to Box Canyon/West edge of Old Mountain - LEVEL 1 GET READY
Evacuation levels for the Newell Road Wildfire as of 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
10 a.m. - Rich Elliott, who is the operation section chief for the Newell Road Wildfire spoke on social media about the status of the fire. He said on Saturday, the fire grew significantly within Klickitat County. Elliott then broke down the details behind the fire, stating it started on the western side of the county on Newell Road, then spread to the east for about 20 miles. He said it was a "wind-driven fire," that spread through wheat fields, pastureland, property that contained wind turbines and a solar farm.
Elliott said fire crews worked on the northwest side of the fire in an effort to try and pinch it off, however, they found significant vegetation that only fueled the fire and had limited resources to fight it. He said with moving fire crews around, the fire spread in some spots and the amount of acres on fire is now at about 50,000.
7:30 a.m. - The evacuee from Roosevelt we've been talking with gave us another update on how they are doing. As Roosevelt is under an Evacuation Level 2, some people have been returning to their homes, however, our evacuee said while they want to go home, they have to be careful due to health reasons. If they return home too soon and have to evacuate the area again, it would be too much physically. While they are trying to maintain a positive outlook, they said it's hard, especially not knowing if their property is okay and if they have a home to go home to. They tell us they are missing the simpler day to day things, but are trying to keep their spirits up.
6:30 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch released an updated map of evacuation notices. Note that areas of Bickleton have been moved from a Level 1 to a Level 2 evacuation notice.
This is an updated evacuation order for the Newell Road Fire as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023.
6 p.m. - One of the evacuees we've been following for updates let us know they and their family are safe. The Goldendale Facebook group is working with the Red Cross to get people items they need. They were able to get a tent and their pet necessities. They were able to set up camp at Maryhill. They described the experience as exhausting, but they are grateful for the outpouring of support. They say the firefighters are the real heroes and if anyone wants to do something to help, cases of water are needed for the Red Cross and the fire departments.
5 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch released an updated map of evacuation notices.
Evacuation notices updated as of 5 p.m. Notice the changes for Bickleton.
1:30 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch released an updated map of evacuation notices.
1:30 p.m. updated evacuation notices
12:45 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING in effect now until 11 p.m. Sunday. This is due to low relative humidity at 13% and 35 mph wind gusts. This affects the Lower Columbia Basin from Dallesport and Goldendale east as far as Boardman.
11 a.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch sent out a press release just moments ago on the Newell Road fire. Officials said they were first notified of a wildfire in the area of Newell Road and Dot Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 21. Officials said the fire spread quickly and immediately became dangerous to people, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill.
At 7:15 p.m. later that day, state fire resources were approved and at 9:55 p.m., a State of Emergency was declared by the Chairman of the Board for the Klickitat County Commissioners. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, dozens of structures have been lost and the wildfire has burned more than 30,000 acres.
Agencies working to put out the fire include the Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, Klickitat County Fire District #2. Southeast Washington Incident Management Team #3 took command at 6 a.m. Saturday.
In total, officials said 13 fire districts from Klickitat County, three units from Skamania County, fire agencies across Washington and the DNR are still fighting this fire.
Bickleton is at a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation order. Roosevelt is at a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation order.
10 a.m. - The Newell Road Wildfire is now estimated to have burned 30,000 acres and is 0% contained.
8 a.m. - This morning, we received an email from a person who had to leave their Roosevelt home with their family and their animals. They said the Red Cross has been great, helping get people what they need. Currently, they are considering getting a tent to camp at Maryhill. They also told us the firefighters are working tirelessly to get the flames under control. However, they tell us, "we can't go home."
We have reached out to this person to ask if there is anything people can do to help.
12:30 a.m. - According to officials with Klickitat County Emergency Management, the wildfire is severely affecting the areas south Cleveland/Bickleton and the Roosevelt area. Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW) are in place for the area south of Hooker Road to Brannon Road and West of Dot Road to East Road.
Remember, Level 3 means GO NOW. If you are in a Level 3 evacuation, you are in a dangerours situation and you should leave immediately.
Updated maps are pictured above.
10 p.m. - A shelter for those who are under Level 3 evacuations or anyone else in the immediate path of the wildfire has been set up at the Goldendale Middle School. Address is 520 East Collins in Goldendale.
9:45 p.m. - Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) has been issued for the Sundale area.
9 p.m. - Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources for the Newell Road Wildfire. Fire officials said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. and is currently estimated at 6,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush and timber and is threatening homes, farms, wheat fields, solar farms, wind farms, a landfill and livestock.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
8 p.m. - Fire crews in and around Klickitat County are battling a massive wildfire in the area of Newell Road. Due to the direction of the wind, it's causing the smoke to move towards the southeast, which is bringing a heavy cloud towards parts of Yakima County, Benton County, the Tri-Cities and even into Umatilla County in Oregon.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Friday. The fire is burning south of the Cleveland/Bickleton Area. Several areas are under a Level 3 evacuation. Level 3 means GO. It means people are in danger and they should leave their area immediately. Klickitat County Emergency Management is working on keeping people informed. Several other areas around the fire are in Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices.
A shelter has been set up for people who need it. It is at the Methodist Church at 109 East Broadway in Goldendale and will be open around 9 p.m.
The fire is estimated to be over 6,000 acres and is 0% contained.
