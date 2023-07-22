KLICKITAT CO., Wash. - At last check, the Newell Road Wildfire in Klickitat County has burned more than 30,000 acres and is currently 0% contained. Below, we have the most current information released by the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch. It includes evacuation orders, shelter location, road closures, and a daily blog on wildfire updates.
This is an updated evacuation order for the Newell Road Fire as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023.
CURRENT EVACUATION NOTICES
Bickleton - Level 1 Evacuation GET READY
Bickleton/Cleveland Area - Level 2 Evacuation in some areas (see most current updated map)
Roosevelt - Level 2 Evacuation GET SET
RED CROSS SHELTER LOCATION
Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins Street Goldendale, WA 98620
CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES
These road closures are from the 10 a.m. update on July 22.
Roosevelt Grade Road
Middle Road
Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road
WILDFIRE BLOG
6:30 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch released an updated map of evacuation notices. Note that areas of Bickleton have been moved from a Level 1 to a Level 2 evacuation notice.
This is an updated evacuation order for the Newell Road Fire as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023.
6 p.m. - One of the evacuees we've been following for updates let us know they and their family are safe. The Goldendale Facebook group is working with the Red Cross to get people items they need. They were able to get a tent and their pet necessities. They were able to set up camp at Maryhill. They described the experience as exhausting, but they are grateful for the outpouring of support. They say the firefighters are the real heroes and if anyone wants to do something to help, cases of water are needed for the Red Cross and the fire departments.
5 p.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch released an updated map of evacuation notices.
12:45 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING in effect now until 11 p.m. Sunday. This is due to low relative humidity at 13% and 35 mph wind gusts. This affects the Lower Columbia Basin from Dallesport and Goldendale east as far as Boardman.
11 a.m. - The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 911 Dispatch sent out a press release just moments ago on the Newell Road fire. Officials said they were first notified of a wildfire in the area of Newell Road and Dot Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 21. Officials said the fire spread quickly and immediately became dangerous to people, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill.
At 7:15 p.m. later that day, state fire resources were approved and at 9:55 p.m., a State of Emergency was declared by the Chairman of the Board for the Klickitat County Commissioners. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, dozens of structures have been lost and the wildfire has burned more than 30,000 acres.
Agencies working to put out the fire include the Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, Klickitat County Fire District #2. Southeast Washington Incident Management Team #3 took command at 6 a.m. Saturday.
In total, officials said 13 fire districts from Klickitat County, three units from Skamania County, fire agencies across Washington and the DNR are still fighting this fire.
Bickleton is at a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation order. Roosevelt is at a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation order.
10 a.m. - The Newell Road Wildfire is now estimated to have burned 30,000 acres and is 0% contained.
8 a.m. - This morning, we received an email from a person who had to leave their Roosevelt home with their family and their animals. They said the Red Cross has been great, helping get people what they need. Currently, they are considering getting a tent to camp at Maryhill. They also told us the firefighters are working tirelessly to get the flames under control. However, they tell us, "we can't go home."
We have reached out to this person to ask if there is anything people can do to help.
12:30 a.m. - According to officials with Klickitat County Emergency Management, the wildfire is severely affecting the areas south Cleveland/Bickleton and the Roosevelt area. Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW) are in place for the area south of Hooker Road to Brannon Road and West of Dot Road to East Road.
Remember, Level 3 means GO NOW. If you are in a Level 3 evacuation, you are in a dangerours situation and you should leave immediately.
Updated maps are pictured above.
Friday, July 21, 2023
10 p.m. - A shelter for those who are under Level 3 evacuations or anyone else in the immediate path of the wildfire has been set up at the Goldendale Middle School. Address is 520 East Collins in Goldendale.
9:45 p.m. - Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) has been issued for the Sundale area.
9 p.m. - Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources for the Newell Road Wildfire. Fire officials said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. and is currently estimated at 6,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush and timber and is threatening homes, farms, wheat fields, solar farms, wind farms, a landfill and livestock.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
8 p.m. - Fire crews in and around Klickitat County are battling a massive wildfire in the area of Newell Road. Due to the direction of the wind, it's causing the smoke to move towards the southeast, which is bringing a heavy cloud towards parts of Yakima County, Benton County, the Tri-Cities and even into Umatilla County in Oregon.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Friday. The fire is burning south of the Cleveland/Bickleton Area. Several areas are under a Level 3 evacuation. Level 3 means GO. It means people are in danger and they should leave their area immediately. Klickitat County Emergency Management is working on keeping people informed. Several other areas around the fire are in Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices.
A shelter has been set up for people who need it. It is at the Methodist Church at 109 East Broadway in Goldendale and will be open around 9 p.m.
The fire is estimated to be over 6,000 acres and is 0% contained.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.