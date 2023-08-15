Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash with 2 vehicles in Kennewick Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Motorcycle crash in Kennewick Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now WSP Trooper Chris Thorson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash with two other vehicles in Kennewick.It happened on State Route 397 near Yew Street and Finley Road just after 2 p.m.Authorities said a 64-year-old man on a motorcycle was going southbound on SR 397 when he crossed the center line and hit the guardrail.The man then crashed into a Ford Ranger going northbound on SR 397. He also crashed into a Nissan Sentra that was behind the Ford Ranger going northbound.The motorcyclist was severely injured and was taken to a Kennewick hospital.No one else was hurt in the crash and the current condition of the motorcyclist is not known. Traffic alert in Benton County: WSP is on scene of a motorcycle (not shown) vs. two vehicles, serious injury collision on SR 397 between Yew and Finely Road. SR 397 is blocked by @WSDOT_East but a detour has been set up. pic.twitter.com/vDr1CPpcGY — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 15, 2023 WSP Trooper Chris Thorson reported SR 397 was closed for a short period of time while the crash was investigated, but has since been opened up.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Crime Richland man on the run after injury crash, may be armed says Kittitas County sheriff Erin Wencl, Emily Goodell News Extreme Heat Through Thursday...Big Changes This Weekend Stacy Lee, Weather anchor News Navigating ‘Back-2-School’ social media: protecting your child's privacy By Rylee Fitzgerald News Walla Walla County under an Excessive Heat Warning, cooling stations available Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover Richland man on the run after injury crash, may be armed says Kittitas County sheriff Snapchat users freak out over AI bot that had a mind of its own Children's Village therapy gym gets new name, equipment thanks to Panda Cares Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash with 2 vehicles in Kennewick Latest News Children's Village therapy gym gets new name, equipment thanks to Panda Cares Free mobile shower program helps Yakima Valley residents living without shelter More Heat Tomorrow...Fire Danger Increasing...Cooler Weekend Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover DNA finally collected from 2,000+ offenders in Washington who slipped through the cracks More News