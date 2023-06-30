breaking Firefighters on the scene of massive wildfire near Bob Olson Parkway in Kennewick Erin Wencl, Chris Whitmer Erin Wencl Author email Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thompson Hill Fire - June 30, 2023 Chris Whitmer - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Chris Whitmer - Apple Valley News Now Stacy Lee - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - Several fire crews from around the Tri-Cities are on the scene of a massive wildfire in South Kennewick.The fire broke out near Bob Olson Parkway on Thompson Hill.Fire Departments from Kennewick, Pasco, Franklin County Fire District #3, Benton County Fire District #1 and Kennewick Police are at the scene.The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m.No known cause at this time and fire crews are working to get the blaze under control.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Firefighters battle blaze at Yakima Arboretum UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. Latest News Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Tri-City Americans hockey player drafted for the Seattle Kraken 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River More News