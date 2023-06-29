Firefighters battle blaze at Yakima Arboretum Erin Wencl, Emily Goodell Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKIMA, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire at the Yakima Arboretum.The call for help came in after 3 p.m. Thursday.Crews from the Yakima Fire Department are at the scene and attempting to stop the fire from spreading.The fire is along the Yakima Greenway near the Arboretum, which is a popular recreation area. A cause of the fire has not yet been released.We will continue to update you as more information is made available.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. By Emily Goodell Local News Fire crews battling a brush fire on the Yakima Greenway Erin Wencl, Emily Goodell Crime One person arrested after 15-acre wildfire in Grant County Erin Wencl Local News Fire crews battling wildfire near Blackberry Canyon in Kennewick Erin Wencl, Alyssa Warner, Morgan Huff Local News Fire agencies battling large wildfire in Franklin County Erin Wencl, Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Emily Goodell Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist Author email Follow Emily Goodell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now Latest News MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Tri-City Americans hockey player drafted for the Seattle Kraken 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days More News