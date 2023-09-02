Yellepit Fire - Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

BENTON CO., Wash. - Benton County Fire District #1 reported as of Saturday, September 2, the Yellepit Fire is still burning in rural Benton County, near Walla Walla County.

BCFD!'s Jenna Kochenauer said the initial call came in just after 6 p.m. Friday. The caller reported the wildfire was in the area of Yellepit, near Wallula.