Fire crews battling Yellepit Fire near Wallula, BCFD 1 provides update Saturday
Erin Wencl
Sep 2, 2023
Updated 4 hrs ago

BENTON CO., Wash. - Benton County Fire District #1 reported as of Saturday, September 2, the Yellepit Fire is still burning in rural Benton County, near Walla Walla County.

BCFD!'s Jenna Kochenauer said the initial call came in just after 6 p.m. Friday. The caller reported the wildfire was in the area of Yellepit, near Wallula.

Kochenauer said the location of the fire was surrounded by steep terrain and it made fighting the fire difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, but Kochenauer said it's believed it may have been started by a vehicle in the area.

At this time, the fire is believed to have burned more than 2,000 acres after it grew overnight. The numbers are preliminary and they will be updated once fire crews can assess the situation.

Kochenauer said no buildings or crops are in the path of the fire so air support won't be requested at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.