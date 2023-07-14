Fire crews battling wildfire on 240 in Kennewick Erin Wencl, Morgan Huff, Chris Whitmer Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia BLVD Fire - July 14, 2023 Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Advertisement Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - A wildfire near 240 between the Columbia Center BLVD and Steptoe exits in Kennewick prompted the eastbound lanes to be down to one lane Friday afternoon.The fire was reported just after 2 p.m.It is not yet known how the fire started or how long crews will be at the scene.Much of the flames look to be out at this time, however, with the dry, windy conditions, hotspots could bring about more burning.We have a crew at the scene and will continue to track the fire.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Campfire restrictions for Wenatchee go into effect July 14 Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News UPDATE: Baird Springs Fire up to 2,400 acres. evacuation level 2 stays in place Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Lifestyle WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Morgan Huff, Stacy Lee- Apple Valley News Now News WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Weather Alert: Kittitas County implements Burn Ban Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man’s apartment Legionella bacteria found in water at Walla Walla hotel Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Fire crews battling wildfire on 240 in Kennewick Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend Latest News Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars WeatherAlert: Temperatures in triple digits over the weekend New mural adorns the back wall of Prosser's Princess Theatre More News