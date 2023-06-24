Fire crews battling wildfire near Blackberry Canyon in Kennewick Erin Wencl, Alyssa Warner, Morgan Huff Jun 24, 2023 Jun 24, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blackberry Canyon Fire - June 24, 2023 Morgan Huff - KAPP KVEW Show more Show less Morgan Huff - KAPP KVEW Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Advertisement Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Alyssa Warner - KAPP KVEW Morgan Huff - KAPP KVEW Morgan Huff - KAPP KVEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - Several fire crews are battling a wildfire near Blackberry Canyon in Kennewick.The call for help came in just after 8 p.m. and a large cloud of dark smoke could be seen from Pasco and Richland.KAPP KVEW's Alyssa Warner at the scene said she could see trees on fire.Fire crews from Benton County Fire District 1, Kennewick Fire, Richland Fire and Pasco Fire are among those at the scene.KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff is on the other side of Blackberry Canyon and said there are several crews on the ground putting out vegetation on the ground.At this time it is not yet known if any homes are in the path or if people are being asked to leave.We will continue to gather information and keep updating this article as new information comes in.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local News Fire agencies battling large wildfire in Franklin County Erin Wencl, Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine Local News UPDATE: Oasis Fire is contained, evacuations remain in place throughout the night Erin Wencl, Christ Whitmer, Alyssa Warner Local News All evacuation orders lifted for Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County Erin Wencl News Ruppert Road fire is 100% contained, firefighters stopped the spread of the flames By: Morgan Huff Local News Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. Alyssa Warner News Wildfire Season 2023 is in full force, here's what you need to know By: Morgan Huff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Alyssa Warner Evening Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Alyssa Warner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular WSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Grant County Woman killed in car crash in Kittitas County WATCH: Woman arrested for DUI seen driving through Hoopfest Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl causing gruesome wounds, scrambling efforts to stop overdoses One person arrested after 15-acre wildfire in Grant County Latest News Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening Lavender farms hosting "U-Pick" event in Burbank 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing More News