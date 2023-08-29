breaking Fire crews battling wildfire in Benton County, section of Bob Olson PKWY closed Erin Wencl Alyssa Warner Morgan Huff Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Olson Wildfire - August 29, 2023 Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON CO., Wash. - Several fire agencies are on the scene of a wildfire in Benton County.The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.Crews from Kennewick, Richland and Benton County are currently on the scene. There could be other agencies there as well.Our news crew at the scene said the fire is being fueled by high winds and is near Desert Hills Middle School.At this time, part of Bob Olson Parkway has been shut down by the Kennewick Police Department as fire agencies continue to arrive at the scene.We will continue to keep you updated as new information comes in.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local News Gov. Inslee issues state of emergency as wildfires ravage the state Erin Wencl News Yakima Valley fire districts in need of volunteers to keep up with wildfire season By Emily Goodell News L&I working on permanent wildfire smoke rule to protect outdoor workers By Emily Goodell News PetSmart hosting donation drive for animals affected in raging wildfires Morgan Huff, Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now News Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage By Emily Goodell News DNR cost-share program helps small forest landowners reduce wildfire risk By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alyssa Warner Evening Producer Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Alyssa Warner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Pope says 'backward' US Catholic conservatives have replaced faith with ideology Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Latest News More Gusty Winds Tonight and Tomorrow...Scattered Thunderstorms! Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Comprehensive Healthcare offers same-day mental health assessments with no appointment Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick More News