TONIGHT.jpg

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until 9 PM decreasing after midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW.jpg

Tomorrow, summer is back with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s. 

The rest of the week will be sunny and warm with breezy to gusty winds Wednesday and a gradual warm-up into the weekend. 

Duel 7 day.jpg
FLOOD WATCH.jpg