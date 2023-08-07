Decreasing Showers Tonight...Summer Is Back Tomorrow...Area Flood Watches Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until 9 PM decreasing after midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Tomorrow, summer is back with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 80s and 90s. The rest of the week will be sunny and warm with breezy to gusty winds Wednesday and a gradual warm-up into the weekend. Special note there are flood watches in effect in surrounding areas due to heavy rain fall today. Potential flash flooding and rock and mud slides especially in burn scar areas. (see map below) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder West Nile Virus found in Grant County Franklin County Fire District seeking Levy after surge in call volumes 'Operation Christmas Child' filling shoeboxes full of school supplies for kids in need More News