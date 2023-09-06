City of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The City of Pasco is looking for people in District 6 who are interested in applying for City Council. This comes after Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney announced his resignation Tuesday during the City Council meeting. The council said Wednesday it is hoping to make the appointment as soon as October. The appointment will hold the seat until December 31, 2025.

Those who want to apply need to be a registered voter from District 6 and they must have lived in Pasco for at least one year. Those interested can pick up and submit their application at the City Manager's Office at Pasco City Hall. People can also apply online directly through the City of Pasco's online portal.