PASCO, Wash. - The City of Pasco is looking for people in District 6 who are interested in applying for City Council. This comes after Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney announced his resignation Tuesday during the City Council meeting. The council said Wednesday it is hoping to make the appointment as soon as October. The appointment will hold the seat until December 31, 2025.
Those who want to apply need to be a registered voter from District 6 and they must have lived in Pasco for at least one year. Those interested can pick up and submit their application at the City Manager's Office at Pasco City Hall. People can also apply online directly through the City of Pasco's online portal.
The deadline to apply is September 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. On October 2, members of the City Council will go through the applicants and select those they wish to be interviewed. The interviews will be conducted at the City Council meeting, which is open to the public.
Maloney was elected as a councilmember for District 6 in 2017, then was re-elected in 2021. He has lived in Pasco for 17 years and owns a business in Downtown Pasco. He also works at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. At Tuesday's Pasco City Council meeting, he was emotional as he broke the news of his resignation.
"It's certainly bittersweet," Maloney said after a long pause. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm not moving. I'm not leaving the community. I love Pasco very much," he said. "I will continue to build the community in new ways."
His fellow councilmembers spoke up, many of them appeared to be shocked at the announcement.
"Talk about a little bit blindsided," Councilwoman Roach said. "Not expecting that. I think that I've watched you be so diligent and dedicated to this community." She also said Maloney was one who never said no to a member of the community who asked him to listen or to have a conversation. "I 100% understand being in this position, knowing that this sacrifice you make being a public servant is a sacrifice of family. You ask a lot of your own family to sacrifice your valuable and quality time with them."
"I'm really proud of you," Councilman Irving Brown said. "This decision that you're making to flourish. I wish you all the best and I probably will still bother you." Brown also said he prays an "abundance of blessings" on Maloney because he is choosing to focus on his family.
"This does come as a surprise," Councilman Joseph Campos said. "I understand the type of person you are. Definitely 'all in' so I'm sure making this decision was very difficult to make. I can't thank you enough for the mentorship and the leadership you've shown me and the other councilmembers."
When asked about what he has accomplished during his time serving on the council, Maloney was quick to point out it wasn't just him alone, but the teamwork by the City Council as a whole and working with the city staff. He said things he is particularly proud of include work on bringing a water park to Pasco, adding diverse housing options and a "range of commercial and industrial developments."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.