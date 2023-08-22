Barber Life Studios Free Haircuts at Picante in Kennewick - August 22, 2023
Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Barber Life Studios collaborated with Picante to offer free haircuts and school supplies to the children in the community Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. barbers from Barber Life Studio set up shop in the outside patio of the restaurant Picante. 