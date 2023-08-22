Local business offering free haircuts, school supplies for back to school Morgan Huff, Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Barber Life Studios collaborated with Picante to offer free haircuts and school supplies to the children in the community Tuesday.From 11 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. barbers from Barber Life Studio set up shop in the outside patio of the restaurant Picante. Kids of all ages were lined up around the block to get a free haircut and a backpack full of school supplies like pencils and notebooks. The goal was to give back to the community. "I've been doing this for ten years straight." Barber and owner, Jonathan Ortiz said. "Most of the time I'm doing this I'm completely broke." Ortiz said giving back to the community will always be his main focus."I can't wait to do 10 more or 20 more [years], this is just the beginning." Ortiz said he's been to many events in the area, planning to do them annually.The record number of free haircuts at one of these events was 83 and it was expected to be broken this year. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News L&I working on permanent wildfire smoke rule to protect outdoor workers By Emily Goodell Back 2 School WSU Tri-Cities students return to campus for the start of a new school year By Rylee Fitzgerald News US Army Special Operations units to train at Yakima Training Center starting Aug. 25 By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Back To School Kennewick Restaurant Picante Barber Life Studio Washington Jonathan Ortiz Collaboration Barber Life Studios Picante Free Haircuts School Supplies Children Community Barbers Shop Patio Restaurant Kids Backpack Pencils Notebooks Give Back Owner Broke Focus Events Area Beginning Record Number 83 Expected. Expected Lined Up Block Annual Tradition. Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Anna Trejo Author email Follow Anna Trejo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage Union Gap Cabela's wins award for supporting breastfeeding moms in the workplace Fire burns Pasco house overnight; officials say to stay away from the area UPDATE: Wanted Richland man found dead by Kittitas County Search & Rescue, cause of death under investigation Latest News Union Gap Cabela's wins award for supporting breastfeeding moms in the workplace Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage PetSmart hosting donation drive for animals affected in raging wildfires Local business offering free haircuts, school supplies for back to school More News