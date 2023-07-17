Law enforcement looking for suspect in early morning homicide case Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1965: Teenage sniper Michael Andrew Clark kills three and injures six others shooting from a hilltop along Highway 101 just south of Santa Maria, California. He then committed suicide upon the arrival of police. iStock/carlballou YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Police Officers are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred Monday morning. Yakima Police Officers responded to MultiCare Memorial Hospital after receiving a call of a gunshot victim arriving to the hospital around 2:00 a.m.Authorities said the 32 year old victim was shot in the neck while sitting at the intersection of 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard as a passenger in a vehicle. The victim was brought to the hospital by private vehicle and later died due to the gunshot. According to authorities, there is no suspect(s) in custody and detectives are following all leads. If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Jeff Ely at 509-576-6752.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Homicide: Life On The Street Homicide Torrance Police Department Murder Of Linda Pagano Multicare Memorial Hospital 509-576-6752 Jeff Ely Washington Law Enforcement Yakima Contact Detective Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Child hit by car near Rimrock Lake survives thanks to new emergency airlift policy Massive fire on Brentwood in Richland, evacuations for homes in the area How America fell out of love with ice cream Law enforcement looking for suspect in early morning homicide case Latest News City of Yakima may cut summer events, close Fisher Golf Course due to budget issues Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Child hit by car near Rimrock Lake survives thanks to new emergency airlift policy Massive fire on Brentwood in Richland, evacuations for homes in the area Law enforcement looking for suspect in early morning homicide case More News