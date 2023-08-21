WASHINGTON STATE — As wildfire season continues, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is working on a permanent rule to keep outdoor workers safe when wildfire smoke brings the air quality to unhealthy levels.
L&I previously put emergency wildfire smoke rules in place for 2021 and 2022 but determined that they needed to create a permanent rule this year in order to ensure outdoor workers had the best protections in place.
"In particular, the rule will target pm 2.5, which are these really tiny particles found in wildfire smoke that can travel long distances and penetrate deep into the lung and cause health effects," said Kat Gregersen, Industrial Hygiene Technical Policy Manager in the Division of Occupational Safety and Health in the Department of Labor and Industries.
Gregersen said at the lowest threshold, employers would have to have a plan in place to respond to wildfire smoke, train employees on how to protect themselves and when the wildfire smoke gets bad enough, provide N95s or other respirators for voluntary use.
"As well as implement exposure controls, so things like reducing other work that creates dust, moving work indoors, creating additional time for rest breaks," Gregersen said.
The permanent rule was proposed in May, went through public hearings in July and public comment was accepted through early August. Gregersen said they're currently going through all the oral testimonies and written comments and responding to them.
"We take our stakeholder input and testimony and comment really seriously, so we're going through that, and we intend to have a permanent rule in place — adopted — in late summer 2023," Gregersen said.
Gregersen said that means there could be a permanent wildfire smoke rule in place by mid-September. She said once the rule is in place, they'll be able to enforce it to make sure workers are safe.
"If there is a complaint, for example, and a compliance inspector goes out and finds that an employer is in violation of the rule, that could result in a citation," Gregersen said.
According to L&I officials, wildfire smoke issues were looked at during at least 162 inspections since 2021 and of those, wildfire smoke violations were found on 55, resulting in 68 citations. Officials noted that most inspectors were likely only looking at those issues during outdoor inspections in areas where smoke was present.
Even though there’s not a specific rule in place right now for wildfire smoke, Gregersen said employers can look at the expired emergency rule for 2022 and voluntarily follow the guidelines on how to best protect their workers.
"Employers still need to take action to address the hazard," Gregersen said.
Employers can find the previous emergency rule here and the latest air quality information for their area here. Additionally, more information about the proposed permanent wildfire smoke rule can be found here.
