KITTITAS CO., Wash. -- The Department of Ecology declared a drought in the Yakima Basin portion of Kittitas County. The early snowmelt, lack of spring rain, and low streamflow is creating hardship for agricultural uses and the natural ecosystem, ultimately causing the reason for the drought. 'Pro-ratable' water users are receiving 72% of their water allotments, junior water users have been reduced and flows are critically low. Due to Kittitas County's secured water rights, people who rely on small-scale individual well use have improved water security even during a drought. The protection is limited to indoor domestic uses and irrigation of up to 500 square feet of exterior yard.All County residents are urged to conserve groundwater resources by:Utilize efficient irrigation methods;Identify and fix leaks in your plumbing fixtures and irrigation systems;Wait until you have a full load before running the dishwater or washing machine;Consider installing low flow fixtures.