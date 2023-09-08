KING CO., Wash. -- Councilmember Girmay Zahilay announced legislation that would increase minimum wage to $18.99 for King County Thursday.
“Workers in unincorporated King County are always left out of policies that increase the minimum wage in neighboring cities,” said Zahilay. “That means someone working in Skyway could be paid several dollars less per hour than if they went a block north to Seattle or a block west to Tukwila. That’s not right. If passed, our proposal to increase the minimum wage in unincorporated King County would be a big step toward investing in the workers and economy of every corner of our region.”
Based on the number of employees and annual revenue, smaller businesses will only pay $2-$3 dollars less than the new minimum wage for the first year while large employers will pay the full $18.99.
The minimum wage increase would take effect on January 1st, 2024 if approved and will increase annually based on inflation.
"Raising the minimum wage in unincorporated King County to match nearby cities is good policy and the right thing to do for King County workers,” said Councilmember Dembowski. “A fair wage helps lift working people out of poverty, leads to healthier families and more resilient communities. I'm proud to co-sponsor this ordinance."
“When workers are paid more, they and their families obviously benefit,” said Councilmember Kohl-Welles. “And many of us likely remember a time in which we were barely making ends meet – I certainly do. A policy like this would have made a real difference for my five kids and me. More money in hand can mean survival for many, to stabilize and plan for the future and avoid having to take on additional work. To have more time with family and friends which can lead to healthier, safer communities. But it also can mean more spending in the local economy. And, importantly, it’s the fair thing to do. These are among the reasons why I’m very pleased to support Councilmember Zahilay’s proposal to increase the minimum wage in Unincorporated King County to bring it in line with neighboring jurisdictions.”
Unincorporated areas like Skyway is currently at a $15.74/hour minimum wage while SeaTac has a minimum wage of $19.06.
According to data from the National Low Incoming Housing Coalition, a minimum wage worker would have to work 103 hours per week to afford a one bedroom rental in King County.
According to a 2022 survey of the business community in King County, more than half of respondents at 67% supported an increase in the minimum wage.
