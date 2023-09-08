KING CO., Wash. -- Councilmember Girmay Zahilay announced legislation that would increase minimum wage to $18.99 for King County Thursday.

Workers in unincorporated King County are always left out of policies that increase the minimum wage in neighboring cities,” said Zahilay. “That means someone working in Skyway could be paid several dollars less per hour than if they went a block north to Seattle or a block west to Tukwila. That’s not right. If passed, our proposal to increase the minimum wage in unincorporated King County would be a big step toward investing in the workers and economy of every corner of our region.”