KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A Kennewick woman is facing murder charges after police say she fatally shot her 25-year-old boyfriend.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on July 22nd when Kennewick Police Officers responded to a reports that a man had been shot in the 700 block North Huntington Road. According to KPD, when they arrived at the scene they found Brayden Klatt in the home with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in the area for treatment.Police said 36-year-old Shayla Shearer was contacted, arrested and booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.Authorities released on Thursday that Klatt later died from his injuries and Shearer's charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.