2 people from West Richland indicted on COVID-19 Relief fraud

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A Kennewick business owner has agreed to pay $107,534 to resolve False Claims Act claim that he misused COVID-19 relief funds. 

Benjamin D. Castilla, owner of Columbia Basin Netwerks, misuse of relief funds was to purchase a personal recreational vehicle. Castilla admitted he received Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funding for his business, according to court documents.