KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A Kennewick business owner has agreed to pay $107,534 to resolve False Claims Act claim that he misused COVID-19 relief funds.
Benjamin D. Castilla, owner of Columbia Basin Netwerks, misuse of relief funds was to purchase a personal recreational vehicle. Castilla admitted he received Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funding for his business, according to court documents.
“COVID-19 relief programs quickly ran out of money due to the number of businesses that requested funding, meaning that struggling, deserving small businesses were not able to obtain critically needed funding to keep their businesses afloat during the shutdowns and disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref. “We created the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force because it is critical to the strength and safety of our communities that we all work together to combat pandemic-related fraud and bring much-needed accountability to these programs. The Strike Force works to ensure that limited resources are used to protect our local small businesses and the critical jobs and services that they provide for the community.”
“I’d like to recognize the stellar investigative work done by the Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General, on this case,” continued U.S. Attorney Waldref. “We will continue to work closely with the Strike Force and with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and bring accountability for those who take advantage of vital public programs.”
“Those who misuse SBA pandemic funds for personal gain will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Weston King of SBA’s OIG Western Region. “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their support and dedication to pursuing justice in this case.”
The cases were investigated by the Eastern Washington COVID Fraud Strike Force, and in particular by the Small Business Administration OIG, Western Region.
