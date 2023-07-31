Skip to main content
Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault

City of Granger keeping quiet, directing all questions to city attorney, who has not responded to multiple phone calls.

GRANGER, Wash. — A Granger police officer has been accused of sexual assault and a Yakima County Superior Court judge found enough evidence to grant the woman who reported it a 10-year-long protection order against the officer.

Apple Valley News Now’s Emily Goodell was able to obtain the petition for the protection order, the final order itself and other court documents related to this case, but despite multiple attempts to contact the City of Granger and the Granger Police Department on Monday, authorities have not been forthcoming about answering her questions.

