Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault

GRANGER, Wash. — A Granger police officer has been accused of sexual assault and a Yakima County Superior Court judge found enough evidence to grant the woman who reported it a 10-year-long protection order against the officer.
Apple Valley News Now’s Emily Goodell was able to obtain the petition for the protection order, the final order itself and other court documents related to this case, but despite multiple attempts to contact the City of Granger and the Granger Police Department on Monday, authorities have not been forthcoming about answering her questions.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Granger police officer Glen Trejo has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman who said Trejo manipulated her into sexual encounters and, in one instance, allegedly flashed his gun at her while she was sitting in his truck.
The woman wrote in her petition for a sexual assault protection order that when Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz began looking into the connection between herself and Trejo, Trejo reportedly pressured her to tell him what she had spoken to Araguz about.
In court documents, the woman said Trejo also then directed her to claim that Araguz was harassing her in an attempt to exempt her from having to speak to the chief about the investigation.
In her petition, the woman also provided text messages reportedly coming from Trejo that dated back to at least May of this year, as well as a selfie Trejo reportedly sent via Snapchat that appears to show him in uniform in his department-issued patrol vehicle.
Though details are limited due to the lack of communication from city authorities, court documents show that the judge has granted the woman a sexual assault protection order against Trejo that is valid for the next 10 years.
In the final protection order, the judge checked a box saying that Trejo "represents a credible threat to the physical safety of the protected person(s)." With no response back from police or the city, it’s unclear whether they’ve launched an internal investigation into potential violations of department policy.
Throughout the course of the day, Goodell was redirected multiple times to different authorities and was repeatedly told the person she was calling for was too busy or unavailable, with no estimate as to when they might be available again.
When Goodell went to city hall in person, she was told she would not be able to speak directly to the mayor, anyone in the police department or any other member of city staff and that all further questions would need to be directed to the city attorney.
A receptionist at the law office where the city attorney works told Goodell she would pass on her information each of the three times she called, but as of 8 p.m. Monday, Goodell had received no return phone calls.
It’s also unclear if an external investigation has been launched into potential criminal charges, but authorities have confirmed that if one is in place, it is not being handled by the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.