Investigation of a weapons complaint in Kennewick discovered to be a shooting

Morgan Huff

Jul 17, 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a call for a weapons complaint that was discovered to be a shooting after investigation.

The call for help was made just after 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of North Cleveland Street. KPD officers arrived to the scene and began to investigate. After talking with witnesses and others involved, it was discovered that a shooting occurred. 

According to KPD, K9 units were dispatched with the help of the Benton County Sheriff's Office but no suspect was found. The suspect is not in custody and still has not been found.

For more information or if you have information on this case, click here.