WAPATO, Wash. —     Professional basketball player MarJon Beauchamp returned home to the Yakima Valley this week to give back to his community, partnering with World Vision to bring free backpacks, bikes and back-to-school essentials to hundreds of kids in need on the Yakama Reservation.

"We’re really just trying to take a burden off the families and make sure they have everything they need," said Reed Slattery, National Director for World Vision’s U.S. Programs.