WAPATO, Wash. — Professional basketball player MarJon Beauchamp returned home to the Yakima Valley this week to give back to his community, partnering with World Vision to bring free backpacks, bikes and back-to-school essentials to hundreds of kids in need on the Yakama Reservation.
"We’re really just trying to take a burden off the families and make sure they have everything they need," said Reed Slattery, National Director for World Vision’s U.S. Programs.
One of those kids, 10-year-old Bronski Marquez, said he woke up Thursday morning before dawn to his mom telling him that they were going to get him a new bike.
"I thought we were going to like Walmart or something until we went in front of this store," Marquez said.
Marquez said they arrived about 4 a.m. to the Road Warriors Travel Plaza in Wapato, where hundreds of other people also waited in line for hours to participate in the giveaway, which didn't kick off until noon.
Not only did Marquez get a new bike he plans to ride all the time, but he also got to meet and take a photo with Beauchamp, who is one of his idols.
"It’s the best day of my life," Marquez said.
Beauchamp said he did a similar event in Yakima last year, so he picked a location on the Yakama Reservation this year, to make sure others got an opportunity to participate in the giveaway.
“I think it’s important because I know where I come from and I know there's not a lot of giving back or a lot of resources for other people," Beauchamp said. "I just want to give hope to the kids and the people you know?”
Beauchamp said he has to head back soon, but this is just the beginning of many plans he has to give back to his community.
