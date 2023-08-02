YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has an annual budget of $270 million and while most of it is on track for 2025-26, they're anticipating a $7 million shortfall in the general fund, which pays for police, fire, parks and streets. 

City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said the bulk of the city's budget — about $200 million — goes to enterprise funds. He said that includes utilities like water, where residents pay for what they use and the rate increases annually to cover inflation. 

