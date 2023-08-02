YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has an annual budget of $270 million and while most of it is on track for 2025-26, they're anticipating a $7 million shortfall in the general fund, which pays for police, fire, parks and streets.
City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said the bulk of the city's budget — about $200 million — goes to enterprise funds. He said that includes utilities like water, where residents pay for what they use and the rate increases annually to cover inflation.
"The revenue being generated by those enterprise funds is enough to cover the cost of providing those services," Beehler said.
However, since people don't pay for the cost of a fire truck or police car responding to an emergency at their home or to walk through a city park or drive down a city street, those departments fall under the general fund.
"Utility tax, property tax and sales tax; that's where we get the bulk of our general fund revenue," Beehler said.
Beehler said the downside to having a fund based on revenue from those taxes is that it's difficult to predict how much the city will get from year to year. He said the amount of revenue gained from the utility and sales taxes depends greatly on how much people are spending.
Additionally, those tax rates are not adjusted for inflation every year. Beehler said they do increase annually, but it's minimal; in the case of property tax rates, the increase is capped at 1% per year.
“But our costs are going up 2% or 3% or last year 9%," Beehler said. "We're just not keeping pace. That income is not keeping pace with the rising cost.”
Beehler said the city doesn't have the option of borrowing between funding, meaning it couldn't take money residents paid to cover their water bill and use it to cover public safety expenses.
While the city can pull from its reserve fund in an emergency, Beehler said it's not meant to be used to balance the budget.
“We can dip into that savings account if something completely unexpected goes wrong during the year," Beehler said.
Beehler said the goal is to keep two months' worth of operating revenue in the reserve at all times and the city currently has a little less than that.
In the long-term, Beehler said the city could try to increase its utility or sales tax rates, but it would take a supermajority vote, meaning five out of seven council members would have to agree on it.
Beehler said the council could also try to increase the property tax rate by putting it on the ballot, but that voters have historically been unwilling to support increased taxes.
"I think it's important for people to know that the city will provide the level of service that the community is willing to pay for or is able to pay for," Beehler said. "And if that means the community is not willing to increase taxes to support a higher level of service, we will have smaller government and will have fewer programs and services.”
