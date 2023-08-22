WASHINGTON STATE — Dozens of families this week are dealing with the aftermath of losing everything after wildfires destroyed more than 200 buildings in Eastern Washington, but their financial recovery could depend on their insurance coverage.

“What's terrifying about fires like the one currently being fought in the Medical Lake area is how quickly it spread through the town," NW Insurance Council President Kenton Brine said. "One minute there are no flames. Another minute, it's miles away and within merely minutes, a town is engulfed."