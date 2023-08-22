WASHINGTON STATE — Dozens of families this week are dealing with the aftermath of losing everything after wildfires destroyed more than 200 buildings in Eastern Washington, but their financial recovery could depend on their insurance coverage.
“What's terrifying about fires like the one currently being fought in the Medical Lake area is how quickly it spread through the town," NW Insurance Council President Kenton Brine said. "One minute there are no flames. Another minute, it's miles away and within merely minutes, a town is engulfed."
Brine said unlike other natural disasters like flooding and earthquakes, wildfires are a "covered peril," meaning they're covered by standard insurance policies for homeowners, renters and business owners.
According to Brine, that includes the structure of the home or business, any landscaping damaged by the wildfire and the contents of the home. He said it doesn't cover vehicles, which need to be insured through the optional comprehensive coverage offered by auto insurers.
“Some policies cover the actual cash value of the insured amount on your home; other policies, they escalate as the cost of replacing your home increases with inflation, labor costs, cost of materials and all that — that's a replacement cost coverage policy," Brine said.
It makes a difference because if you have a replacement cost policy and you lose an older washing machine in a wildfire, the insurance company will pay to replace your damaged machine with a brand-new one. But under an actual cash value policy, the company will only pay you for the value of the older washing machine.
"There are limits of the coverage that's in your policy under a standard homeowners policy," Brine said. "You can get riders or endorsements for specific items in your home that are expensive and above what the standard policy would pay for.”
Brine said it's important for renters to know that the standard homeowners insurance policy their landlord has in place will cover their costs in case of damage due to wildfire, but it will not cover the cost to replace renters' personal property.
"Maybe the fire doesn't even touch your place, but the smoke damage or the water damage from the fire department putting the fire out in the unit next door can still destroy everything you own," Brine said. "Renters insurance policies are not particularly expensive and they cover everything that that's in your possession."
Whether you own or rent, Brine said having a home inventory before disaster strikes can make dealing with insurance in the aftermath easier. He said while receipts are preferable, doing a home inventory can be as easy as walking around the house and taking a video on your phone of what's inside.
“And providing some kind of commentary: 'Oh, that's the couch we bought last year at IKEA. It cost us $850. Somewhere, I think we have the receipt,'" Brine said. "'That table was from Grandma. She gave it to us several years ago. We think it has a value of about $900 because it's an antique.'”
Brine said preparing ahead of time is an especially good idea in Washington state, where a wildfire could hit anywhere and at any time. He said there are two main ways to prepare and the first is to think about what you can do to physically protect your family and as many of your belongings as possible from the wildfire.
"The other is financial preparedness and that means home inventory; that means talking with your insurance company at least once a year understanding what your policy covers and what it doesn't," Brine said. "If you do those two things, you'll be about 90% ahead of a lot of folks who don't give thought to that until the emergency has actually arrived."
More information about wildfire insurance coverage and preparedness can be found here.
