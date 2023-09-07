Younger, educated women are less likely to change their names upon marriage, data shows

Women with higher levels of education were less likely to change their last name to their husband's, the data showed.

 SbytovaMN/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Now engaged to be married, Michelle Lin has been thinking a lot about last names.

She hears about the unity and simplicity that comes with changing hers to her future husband’s, but she doesn’t want to erase her identity, family heritage and experience from her name, said Lin, 28, who lives in New York City.