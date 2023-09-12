(CNN) — Summer has ended and kids are back in school. However, Covid-19 cases are on the rise, along with key metrics like hospital admissions. New variants are constantly appearing, and the arrival of fall could also bring increases in influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory diseases.

What steps are schools likely to take—will they reimplement masks or social distancing? Is it time for students and their families to take additional precautions themselves? When should parents and caregivers get their children the flu vaccine and the new Covid-19 vaccine? What about a vaccine against RSV? What else can parents do to reduce disease transmission?