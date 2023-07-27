Watch out for heat-related illnesses: Doing too much on a hot day, spending too much time in the sun or staying too long in an overheated place can cause heat-related illnesses. Know the symptoms of heat disorders and overexposure to the sun, and be rea...

iStock / mangostock

(CNN) — Hospitals typically have a system in place to get care quickly to patients who need it most. Alerts may be issued to get prepared for patients that EMT’s are bringing in with strokes, cardiac problems, severe trauma and bleeding that need quick care, but there’s typically no such provision for heat stroke, another condition that demands immediate care.

As the planet warms and more of the United States faces record high temperatures and unprecedented levels of heat exposure, health care providers say now is the time for medical systems to be proactive. It’s also time for providers to be mindful that weather may be playing a bigger role in their patients’ illnesses than they’re used to.