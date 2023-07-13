WHO Experts Take Another Look at Aspartame's Safety

(CNN) — For the first time, a semi-independent committee for the World Health Organization said Thursday that it’s determined that aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener found in thousands of products like diet sodas and sugar-free gum, should be put categorized as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

But as alarming as the designation might sound, this label does not mean your diet soda causes cancer.