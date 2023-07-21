(CNN) — As temperatures hit extreme levels across the United States, emergency room doctors have had to get creative to try to save people who are dangerously sick from the heat.

“The last heatstroke patient I had, we sent our security guard across the street to the gas station because we ran out of ice” to help cool the person down, said Dr. Cecilia Sorensen, an emergency room doctor who has been working in an ER in Colorado this summer and who is director of the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at Columbia University.