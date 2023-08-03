What to know when your child starts school during a deadly heat wave

Children across the country are heading back to school during a dangerous heat wave.

 uzhursky/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Millions of children are heading to school in August during the worst heat wave in recorded human history.

Children in Atlanta and San Bernardino, California, kicked off their school year this week in temperatures well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).