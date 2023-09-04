What to know about Merkel cell carcinoma, Jimmy Buffett’s rare cancer

Musician Jimmy Buffett arrives at Jimmy Buffett's "Escape To Margaritaville" L.A. Premiere Engagement at the Dolby Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Buffett, who died September 1, had Merkel cell carcinoma, a skin cancer that’s diagnosed in fewer than 3,000 people in the US every year.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

(CNN) — Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died September 1, had Merkel cell carcinoma, a skin cancer that’s diagnosed in fewer than 3,000 people in the US every year.

Skin cancer is the most widespread form of the disease in the United States, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but Buffett’s death may be the first time people have heard of Merkel cell carcinoma. The condition was named for German scientist Friedrich Merkel, who first described that type of cell in 1875.