(CNN) — The Florida Department of Health placed two counties under a mosquito-borne illness alert as five cases of dengue have been reported in Broward and Miami-Dade counties in less than a month, weekly reports show.

In total, 11 cases of locally acquired dengue have been reported in the state this year — two in Broward County and nine in Miami-Dade County — along with 204 travel-associated dengue cases.