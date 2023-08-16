(CNN) — Just as everybody poops, everybody has gas. But the reasons why you break wind can vary, and sometimes it can be cause for concern.

“As a pediatric gastroenterologist, I get asked about this all the time,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. “There are two sources of ‘gas,’ and not all gas is gas. Part of what we pass is air. We all swallow some air, and some people swallow a lot of air. Now that seems to be odorless.”